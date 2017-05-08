The OPP is sending is sending a warning as graduation and end of the year prom parties start to take place in the coming weeks.

Police are warning all parents and caregivers of the inherent dangers of attending and/or hosting after-prom parties. Property owners can, and have been held civilly responsible for injuries sustained to persons on their property.

Police say they want to make it very clear that unsupervised after-prom parties and/or “field parties” are unsafe environments for anyone. Police are often called to investigate criminal reports of assault, drug and alcohol offences, sexual assaults, thefts, mischief and other related crimes stemming from these types of parties.

Police are encouraging parents and caregivers to speak with young people about the associated dangers of attending such events and find alternative activities for them to partake in.

They also say that for those who choose to attend or host one of these parties to be prepared for an increase in police presence. They say officers will be aggressively enforcing the law to ensure children enjoy these gatherings in a safe and responsible manner.