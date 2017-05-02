RainNow
Tuesday May 2nd, 2017

Posted at 10:19am

Lakeshore
OPP are investigating a death at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area.

Police say they were called there at 8:30pm on May 1st, 2017 to check on the wellbeing of an individual.

OPP arrived on scene shortly before 9pm and located the body of a male party deceased.

The OPP West Region Criminal Investigation Unit and Essex County Crime Unit continue to investigate the circumstances in concert with the Coroner’s Office.

They say that foul play is not suspected.

