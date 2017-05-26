Lakeshore OPP have charged four after a fire in that town earlier this week.

Police say the fire broke out just after 12:45am on May 22, 2017, in the 2100 block of Myers Road in Lakeshore.

They say that a resident called 911 after observing a vehicle fleeing from the abandoned farmhouse which was fully engulfed.

Shortly following the response to the structure fire, police were called to a single motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Myers Road and South Middle Road.

Through investigation, the occupants of the vehicle in the collision were found to be involved and subsequently arrested for setting the fire.

Police have charged 19-year-old Alyssa Bonneau, 20-year-old Richard Campeau, 19-year-old Avery Perkins, and 20-year-old Robert Teichroeb all of Lakeshore with arson.

They will appear in a Windsor court on July 4th, 2017.