Tuesday May 9th, 2017

Posted at 10:05pm

County News
OPP arrested a wanted man in Windsor Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that around 5pm a suspected wanted vehicle and male party was found by an OPP officer travelling westbound on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

The white Dodge pickup truck was followed by the officer into the City of Windsor where a joint service high risk motor vehicle traffic stop was conducted.

A 26-year-old Port Burwell man was arrested at the scene and is being returned to that jurisdiction to face yet to be determined criminal charges. A second man in the vehicle was arrested initially but released unconditionally.

Walker Road near Grand Marais Road East was closed for approximately 20 minutes.

