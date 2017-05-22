Building on the success of 2016, Open Streets is set to return in September.

An administration report going to City Council on May 29th recommends that the one-day event return on Sunday, September 17th.

This years planned event will have longer hours this year running from 10am to 5pm and will follow the same route as the two events held in 2016.

Activity Hubs will once again be located approximately every kilometre along the route and in the same approximate locations as in 2016. In addition, there will be Ontario 150 activities located along the route, and a dedicated Ontario 150 hub.

Each Business Improvement Association and various residents’ associations will have the opportunity to participate in the programming of activities along the proposed route as well.

To support the event, the city received an Ontario 150 Celebration’ grant of $55,000. Funding for the City’s portion of $19,400 will come from the Canada 150 birthday celebration budget.

Administration is also recommending that the $5,400 surplus from the 2016 pilot project be used to acquire needed traffic control signage and barricades for the 2017 event – which can also be used for other future events involving street closures.

They also recommend hat the budget stabilization reserve be used to fund a temporary project manager for an approximate four-month period to assist with the planning and implementation of the 2017 event.