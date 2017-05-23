OvercastNow
Tuesday May 23rd, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

City News
File photo

Construction is set to begin on Cabana Road East from east of Howard Avenue to west of Provincial Road.

Members of the public, including residents and business owners in the construction area, are invited to attend a public information centre to hear details on the construction, including the schedule and staging.

City of Windsor Engineering staff, Windsor Utilities Commission Water Engineering staff, Consultant RC Spencer Associates and Contractor Amico Infrastructures Inc. will be present to discuss issues and address any concerns.

It takes place on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at Roseland Public School from 5pm to 7pm.

A brief introduction regarding the construction schedule and staging will be presented at 5:30pm.

