Partly CloudyNow
9 °C
48 °F
ClearMon
13 °C
56 °F		ClearTue
14 °C
58 °F		Partly CloudyWed
17 °C
62 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday May 8th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

City News
Print Friendly

File photo by Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca

Windsor Public Library is hosting an open house later this week for their new branch scheduled to open in the former Sandwich Fire Hall.

It takes place on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 from 6:30pm to 8pm at the current Sandwich Branch located at 3312 Sandwich Street.

City and library staff will be on hand to discuss concepts and options for the library project.

Construction on the new John Muir Branch is scheduled to begin in late summer 2017 and be completed in the fall of 2018.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.