Windsor Public Library is hosting an open house later this week for their new branch scheduled to open in the former Sandwich Fire Hall.

It takes place on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 from 6:30pm to 8pm at the current Sandwich Branch located at 3312 Sandwich Street.

City and library staff will be on hand to discuss concepts and options for the library project.

Construction on the new John Muir Branch is scheduled to begin in late summer 2017 and be completed in the fall of 2018.