Looking to weed out the books that your children are done reading? Then consider donating them to the 9th annual Link to Literacy Children’s Book Drive which runs until September 30th.

“The purpose of this annual book drive is to put books into the hands of children who may not have the opportunity to own their own book,” says organizer Tamye Machina.

Books collected will be donated to children in Windsor/Essex County area high need elementary schools and local children’s literacy initiatives.

“Many of these children live in economically disadvantaged areas or have challenging family situations and may have no access to buy books or no means of transportation to get to a library. Some of the families are newcomers to Canada. Owning a book would be such a great motivator to these children to want to read, learn and achieve success in school and life. It is also a great way to recycle books and share the joy of reading. The intent of this book drive is for the children to keep the books, not to stock school libraries,” said Machina.

You are asked to ensure that the books are in good condition. The organizers request that no textbooks or encyclopedias be donated. Books suitable for kindergarten to grade 8 are welcome.

If you have any books that you wish to donate, you can contact Tamye at 519-978-1517, or you can connect with her on her Facebook page or Twitter @LinkToLiteracy.

During last year’s collection, a total of 11,361 gently used and new children’s books collected.