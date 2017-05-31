ClearNow
Wednesday May 31st, 2017

Posted at 8:12pm

Business
Sunrise Records is now open at Devonshire Mall in the former HMV location.

Sunrise Records was founded in 1977 with one store in Toronto and has since grown into a national chain.

Sunrise took over many of the closed HMV locations with plans to broaden the assortment of music that HMV carried, with a planned 50% increase of CDs, and a “massively expanded apparel section including the hottest music and entertainment related merchandise.”

They also plan to carry an extensive selection of board games.

