Sunrise Records is now open at Devonshire Mall in the former HMV location.

Sunrise Records was founded in 1977 with one store in Toronto and has since grown into a national chain.

Sunrise took over many of the closed HMV locations with plans to broaden the assortment of music that HMV carried, with a planned 50% increase of CDs, and a “massively expanded apparel section including the hottest music and entertainment related merchandise.”

They also plan to carry an extensive selection of board games.