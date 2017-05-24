The Town of Essex has announced that Tracey Pillon-Abbs is no longer be serving as the Town’s Chief Administrative Officer effective immediately.

Essex Town Council has appointed Donna Hunter, the Town’s current Director of Corporate Services as its interim Chief Administrative Officer.

Mayor Ron McDermott stated “I would like to thank Tracey Pillon-Abbs for her service to the Town of Essex and for demonstrating professionalism and commitment to the Town during her tenure . I wish her all the best in the future as she pursues new opportunities.”