Few things go together like socializing and craft beer, but one event is set to make it even better.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Russtech Media is teaming up with Walkerville Brewery to host a unique networking event. From 6pm to 8pm Networking For Leukaemia will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy a night out and some brews for $10.

With proceeds benefiting the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC,) it’s a way to meet others for a good cause.

“This Networking event will have no agenda,” said Russtech Media owner, Nick Russell. “All you need to do is bring your business cards and enjoy some locally brewed craft beer while networking with others from the community.”

Although it’s Russell’s first Networking For Leukaemia, he’s no stranger to raising money for Leukaemia research. During his time with The Beer Store, he spent 12-years raising money for the LLSC and organized several events throughout the county: This includes coming up with the idea for Windsor Eats’ Bikes and Beers tour and launching the Returns For Leukaemia social media pages.

Even though Russel has moved on to helping local businesses grow with Russtech Media, he wanted to continue his work raising money for the LLSC. Luckily, the owner’s past contacts made it easy.

“With my many years in the beer industry, I have made a lot of contacts,” he said. “Walkerville has always been a great help in the past. Each year they make huge strides in research and this year LLSC’s tagline is ‘Someday is Today.’ The more we raise the more it helps.”

Parking is available on and across the street from the brewery and attendees can use the entrance at 525 Argyle Road. Snacks will be on sale and Walkerville’s full line-up of beers including their Honest Lager, Geronimo IPA and Waterfront Wit will be available.

This networking event is also one of a kind. Although Russel plans on organizing another fundraiser for the LLSC next year, he is looking to do something completely different.

Any small business owner in the area can either visit Russtech Media’s facebook page or e-mail Russel for more information on what his company has to offer.