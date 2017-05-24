



The family 18-year-old Morgan Harder who was hit by a vehicle in Leamington and later passed away has retained Windsor lawyer Dina Mejalli, a partner of Greg Monforton & Partners.

Harder was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in a crosswalk near the intersection of Erie Street South and Oak Street West on Monday, May 15th, 2017 at approximately 1:40pm. He was on his way to work at Highbury Canco in Leamington.

He was transported to hospital and he died from his injuries on May 17th, 2017.

Speaking for the Harder family, Mejalli said “we have been asked by the family to help them understand what happened and why it happened. We are investigating this tragedy and are looking for anyone who either witnessed the collision or were there in the aftermath. We are trying to assemble evidence before memories fade and witnesses disappear.”

Witnesses can contact Mejalli at her office at 519-258-6490.