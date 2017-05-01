Three new contracts have been awarded for construction of the Canadian Port of Entry for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The contracts have been awarded to Prysmian Cables and Systems Canada Ltd. for cable and accessories; Valard Construction LP for transmission lines relocations; and AMS, a joint venture of Amico Infrastructures Inc. and Mid-South Contractors Ltd. for distribution line relocation. The utility relocations as part of this work will focus on the Hydro One power corridor that supports Ontario’s power grid.

The site of the future Canadian POE contains overhead lines that need to be relocated. Many of these overhead lines will be moved underground and some connected onto new transmission towers. Through these contracts, these overhead lines will be relocated underground and the manufactured cables placed in concrete-encased duct banks.

In addition to working closely with Hydro One, WDBA will work with West Windsor Power to relocate high-voltage transmission lines that are being impacted by the project.

“The second stage of preparatory works is another step in delivering Canadian and US sites that are ready for construction to our eventual private-sector partner. The more work we complete now, the more quickly our partner will be able to begin construction after financial close,” said Michael Cautillo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Total dollar amounts for the contracts is approximately $86 million.