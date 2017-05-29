Partly CloudyNow
Monday May 29th, 2017

Posted at 4:31pm

Chatham-Kent
Photo from Rondeau Provincial Park

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate three outstanding investigations from incidents at Rondeau Provincial Park during the May long weekend.

Police say that three campsite permit holders have been charged with failing to restore camp-site to original condition, under the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act, which carries a $125 fine. There are several more permit holders OPP and Park Wardens will be speaking with.

A suspect who is a young person as defined in the youth criminal justice act has been spoken to in regards to property missing from the campground and arrangements have been made to have this property returned.

After several days of investigation, police say that an adult male has been arrested and charged for an incident that occurred at the park on May 20th ,2017.

They say that the male was found in the park unlawfully after hours and when a park warden attempted to apprehend him, the male assaulted the warden and took actions to obstruct the warden in the execution of his duties.

Lawrence “DeDe” Cato, age 19 years of Chatham has been charged with assault peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

 

