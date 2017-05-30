Minimum wage in Ontario is going up.

It was announced Tuesday morning that the general minimum wage will go to $14 per hour on January 1st, 2018, and then to $15 on January 1st, 2019, followed by annual increases at the rate of inflation.

Other changes announced by Premier Kathleen Wynne include mandating equal pay for part-time, temporary, casual and seasonal employees doing the same job as full-time employees; and equal pay for temporary help agency employees doing the same job as permanent employees at the agencies’ client companies, expanding personal emergency leave to include an across-the-board minimum of at least two paid days per year for all workers and bringing Ontario’s vacation time into line with the national average by ensuring at least three weeks’ vacation after five years with a company.

Also included is requiring employees to be paid for three hours of work if their shift is cancelled within 48 hours of its scheduled start time.