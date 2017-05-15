The Memorial Cup arrives into town in style Thursday.

The historic trophy will arrive along the Detroit River from Sarnia on board the Canadian Coast Guard patrol vessel Private Robertson V.C before docking at Dieppe Gardens at 6pm. The Cup will be off-loaded at 6:30pm to embark on a military led parade to the Cenotaph on University Avenue.

Accompanied by military personnel, the Memorial Cup will be paraded from Dieppe Park up Ouellette Avenue to the Essex County War Memorial in City Hall Square for a special ceremony.

The Memorial Cup Arrival Ceremonies, a free family-oriented event, will start at 7pm.

Following that, the trophy will be on display inside Windsor City Hall for public viewing and photographs until 9pm.