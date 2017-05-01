A Essex man is facing charges after he was caught driving a lawn tractor drunk.

OPP say that around 10:30pm on April 27th, 2017 they responded to the report of a lawn tractor being driven erratically in the centre of King Street in the Town of Harrow.

Police attended and located a man on King Street, east of Harrow operating a lawn tractor, pulling a trailer and dragging a road sign that was caught up under the machine.

They say that the operator exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Michael Hlavac, age 39 of Essex has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and fail or refuse to provide sample and will appear in a Windsor court on May 10th, 2017 to answer to the charges.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and the lawn tractor impounded.