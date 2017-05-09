A Thunder bay man is facing charges after police found him sleeping behind the wheel.

Police say that around 9:45pm on May 7th, 2017 a passing motorist contacted police advising of an unresponsive man behind the wheel of a black Chevrolet stopped at the intersection of Essex County Road 29 and Road 5 east in Kingsville.

Police arrived at the scene and found the lone occupant of the vehicle exhibiting signs of impairment and placed him under arrest.

Jonathon Wawia, age 28 of Thunder Bay will appear in a Windsor court on May 25th, 2017 to answer to the charges of care or control of a motor vehicle while ability impaired and care or control of a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

His drivers’ licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.