Caesars Windsor has announced the return of hilarious comic and magic duo Penn & Teller to The Colosseum stage on Friday, September 8th at 9 pm.

Penn & Teller have been redefining magic and comedy for over 40 years. They bring together dark comedy and clever illusions to create their own brand of live entertainment that has set the bar for magicians and comedians alike.

Voted the “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year”, their award-winning 15-year-run at The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino has made them the longest running headline act in Las Vegas history. They have outsold every other magician on The Strip.

The duo currently hosts Penn & Teller: Fool Us! on The CW Network where magicians try to fool the pair for a chance to star in their Las Vegas show.

Don’t miss out on seeing Penn and Teller live! Tickets start at $20 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Saturday, June 10th.