A lockdown at a Tecumseh school has been lifted after an earlier weapons call.

OPP say that they were called to L’Essor Secondary School in the 13000 block of St. Gregory’s Road around 11:40am.

School staff reported that a student on school grounds was believed to be in possession of a knife.

School officials following protocol, placed the school in lock down and contacted the OPP.

OPP responded and immediately contained the premises, entered and identified the involved students.

No weapon was located nor confirmed to be involved in the incident reported to police nor were any students or staff injured.

The investigation continues.