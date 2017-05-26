Local wineries are celebrating 150 years of Canadian winemaking in Essex Pelee Island Coast Wine Country with the EPIC 1867 limited release wine collection.

In total, there are ten participating wineries who have each having produced a bottle of wine with a unique, custom-designed label for this special limited collection.

To pay respect to the pioneers who each label incorporates a chapter of our winemaking history and the entire collection connects the past with the present.

In addition to the wine series Windsor’s Chimczuk Museum will host “Toast to the Coast – An EPIC 150 Years”, a museum exhibit designed to tell the fascinating story of the evolution of our region’s wine industry from Vin Villa, built on Pelee Island in 1866 and now in ruins, to today’s thriving industry. An exclusive Speaker Series will be offered to complement the exhibit.

“As the birthplace of the Canadian wine industry, this collaboration honours our heritage, celebrates our future, and enhances the visitor experience with an appealing takeaway,” said Lynnette Bain, Vice President of Tourism Programs & Development of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

The exhibit will run from August 4th to December 31st.

“This has been a really fun project for the wineries. We’ve been sorting through old photos and revisiting our region’s long history. It’s great to be working together on this Collection,” said Steve Mitchell, President, Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) Winegrowers’ Association.

The ten wines in the collection are now available for purchase at participating wineries. Purchasers can also collect stamps on a special passport at all ten participating EPIC wineries to qualify for a limited edition poster.

More information can be found on their website.