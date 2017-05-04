The LaSalle Strawberry Festival Committee has announced two area up and coming musical acts that will take to the stage at this years festival.

The Autumn Kings played their first ever show at the 2015 LaSalle Strawberry Festival. They won the 88.7FM (89X) Battle of the Bands in 2015, beating out 60+ bands from Southern Ontario to Michigan. As a result, they shared the stage with MuteMath, Metric, Awolnation and rock royalty Sublime w/ Rome at the Fillmore Theatre in Detroit, MI.

In 2016, the Autumn Kings were selected to tour Western Canada as part of LiveDifferent, an organization whose presentations have emerged as one of the most popular assemblies in Canadian schools, reaching several thousands of students each year with a message of hope, purpose and perspective.

The Autumn Kings will take the stage on Saturday, June 10th at 7pm.

Indie rock sensations, Huttch, has won a number of awards including “Best Band” and “Best Album” in the 2016 Windsor Independent “Best of Windsor” Awards, as well as first place in the Windsor Marketing Video Music Contest for their song “White Sheets”.

They have opened for Simple Plan, Hollerado and I Mother Earth. Huttch has played notable venues such as Lee’s Palace and The Horseshoe Tavern. The band is currently working on their second album.

Huttch will take the stage on Friday, June 9th at 6:30pm.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from June 8th to 11th at Gil Maure Park.