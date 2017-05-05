Holy Names High School business and computer science teacher Rocky Ieraci has received a Certificate of Achievement for the 2016-17 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

Ieraci began his career at F.J. Brennan Catholic High School in 1987 and moved to Holy Names after 10 years.

His achievements include having his school achieve the status of one of the first Special High Skills Major Business schools in the province and seeing his students reaching top levels in business competitions, debates and presentations both locally and abroad.

When the Apple Corporation wanted to introduce the Swift App design in more schools, Ieraci jumped on the opportunity to have his classroom equipped with dual platform Macs in order to introduce the coding curriculum.

Also having acquired a 3D printer for his classroom, Ieraci has led his students to partner with the e-Nableing the Future network. The program helps connect schools with 3D printers to underprivileged youth in need of a prosthesis.

Ieraci will be officially acknowledged for his award, which comes with $1,000 to be used for professional development or other resources to improve learning, at a board meeting later this month.