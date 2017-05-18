ClearNow
Thursday May 18th, 2017

Posted at 7:36am

City News
Windsor Police Assoc‏. photo

A Windsor Police officer was recognized for her exemplary service and commitment to policing by The Police Association of Ontario through its second annual Police Services Hero of the Year award Wednesday evening.

Constable Cealia Gagnon won the Community Role Model award for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Constable Gagnon frequently volunteers with multiple organizations within her community. Despite her already busy schedule, Constable Gagnon still manages to never miss a beat.

 

