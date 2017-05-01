

The City of Windsor Employment and Training Services is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, May 3rd for over 25 different job titles.

Jobs up for grabs include registered ECE (french/english), desk technician, accounting software specialist, general managers, PSW’s, office administrator, cooks, food prep, roofers, servers, manufacturing, developmental service worker, insurance broker, car wash attendant, janitor/cleaners, millwright, welder, customer service, general labourers, licensed plumbers, mechanic, bricklayers, tool and die makers, and many more.

It takes place at the Employment and Training Services office in suite 101 at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

You must bring your SIN number and resume and be prepared for an interview.

Employers will not be on site.