Tecumseh Mall has kicked off its Canada 150 celebration with an art installation designed by a local artist.

On Monday afternoon, mall officials unveiled a one-of-a-kind Canada 150 art installation designed by Canada 150 Art contest finalist Paul Whiston.

“I’m grateful to be the local Canadian artist selected to make this sculpture for Tecumseh Mall,” said Whiston. “I wanted to create the most powerful and defining image possible expressing how all of us feel about Canada’s 150th birthday.

The installation will be on display for two months leading up to Canada Day and officials say it will serve as a backdrop for the mall’s Faces of Canada contest taking place through the end of the month. Shoppers will be encouraged to take a picture with the installation and post it to their personal social media channels using the hashtag #FacesOfTecumsehMall for a chance to win weekly prizes.

Also, Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall are selling limited-edition, custom designed Canada 150 shopping centre gift cards. One dollar from each sale will go to the Royal Canadian Legion Riverside Branch 255.