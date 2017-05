A LaSalle teen has been charged after a fatal rollover in Amherstburg.

It happened back on February 13th, 2017 on Concession 4 Road North in the town of Amherstburg.

There were four occupants in the vehicle. All were males from LaSalle and 16 years old at the time of the collision.

One of the occupants succumbed to his injuries a month later.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 17-year-old male from LaSalle has been charged with careless driving.