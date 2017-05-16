The Town of LaSalle is in the process of implementing the recommendations of the current fire master plan, which includes the construction of a second, satellite fire station to be located in the western urban area of LaSalle.

The recommended location is on Hazel Street at John Dupuis Park.

The proposed plan also includes construction of a community room, providing an additional amenity to residents and businesses in town, as well as a redesigned community park.

Residents of the area are invited to attend a public open house and information session on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Council Chambers at the LaSalle Civic Centre from 4pm to 7pm.