Town parks in Lakeshore are now open for the season.

New automated door openers which will allow the Town to program washroom openings for each day from 6am to 10pm are being installed thanks to a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Installation is expected to be completed before the end of May.

Lakeshore will install accessible matting at Lakeview Park West Beach this summer. The matting will provide a path to the water’s edge from the pavilion.

The Belle River Marina officially opened May 1st as well. Staff will be on hand to assist with docking. The Boat Launch Ramp will be open with a day pass at $13.50, packs of 10 offer a 10% discount. Seasonal pass for the boat launch ramp is $174.