The Town of Lakeshore has installed automatic door locks on parks washrooms across the town.

The automatic door locks will allow the town to automatically open the washrooms in the morning at 6am and close them in the evening at 10pmwithout staff presence. The automatic door locks will allow individuals to exit the washroom after the door is locked and signal if the door has not closed completely.

Automatic door locks have been installed at Lakeview Park Lakeview Park West Beach, Centennial Park Ladouceur Lions Park, Comber Fairground Park Millen Park, Stoney Point Park Shanahan Park, Leffler Peace Park Maidstone Park, and Geralyn Tellier Perdu.

The award of $44,000 to Lakeshore is through the Ontario Trillium Foundation and Ontario 150 Community Capital Grant program.