Kaidyn Blair, a transplant recipient is planning to walk from his hometown of Essex all the way to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus on Saturday June 10th 2017 with the goal of raiseing awareness for organ and tissue donation, as well as raise funds in support of W.E. Care for Kids’ $400,000 Ronald McDonald House Windsor Campaign.

Throughout Kaidyn’s health journey, the Blair family has had the opportunity to utilize the services provided by the Ronald McDonald House facilities. Kaidyn and his family are thrilled to be able to support W.E. Care for Kids’ pledge to the new Ronald McDonald House Windsor, which opened its doors in May 2016.

Registration for Kaidyn’s Dream Walk is now open, and the community is encouraged to join Kaidyn as he walks to support two causes near and dear to his heart. Online registration available here.