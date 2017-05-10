OvercastNow
Wednesday May 10th, 2017

Posted at 6:35pm

Entertainment
Academy-award nominated, American pop rock legends Huey Lewis and the News perform on the Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, July 20th at 8 pm.

Best known for their run of hit singles in the 80s and 90s, the multi-Grammy-award winning Huey Lewis and the News have sold over 30 million records worldwide, reaching Platinum seven times. Their most successful album, Sports, catapulted the band to fame with chart-topping songs “The Power of Love,” “I Want A New Drug” and “The Heart of Rock & Roll”. More hits followed over the years hit singles “Stuck With You,” “Hip to Be Square” and “Perfect World”.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and will go on sale at Saturday, May 20th.

