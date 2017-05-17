Ten years ago, The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County realized a dream that had been dreamed since 1979 when Canon Paul Chidwick brought hospice care to the region when the Hospice Residential Home opened.

Now, after ten years of caring for patients, families, and caregivers in a peaceful, home-like setting, Hospice has announced an expansion project.

The project will help to expand residential services by 25%, adding two additional patient suites, two family rooms, and a four season sun room. On average, Hospice receives 327 applications to the Windsor Residential Home each year, with 155 patients being admitted. This additional space will help approximately 40 more families each year.

“This is an absolute dream come true,” said Hospice’s executive director, Carol Derbyshire. “To now be able to offer our services to even more people speaks to not only the need but to the want, for good palliative care in our community. This expansion is in direct response to what we’ve been hearing from folks in the Windsor-Essex area.”

Ground breaking on the expansion is slated to begin the first week of July 2017 with hopes of completion for the fall.