Thursday May 11th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

City News
The City of Windsor is encouraging Windsorites to hold a front porch party to celebrate the 125 birthday of the city.

The city says that 125 years ago, even the smallest of occasions found neighbours gathered on front porches, community centres and civic squares. In 2017, let’s party like it’s 1892 and remind ourselves how proud we are of our City.

Families, neighbourhoods, businesses, schools and community groups are encouraged to gather in honour of the City’s anniversary. Take a photo of your group and post it with the hashtag #mywindsorparty or email it to us at [email protected]

All photos will be included in the time capsule at the end of the year.

