Plans are moving forward with high speed rail along the Toronto-Windsor corridor.

Premier Kathleen Wynne, Steven Del Duca, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, and Deb Matthews, MPP for London North Centre, were in London today to announce that the province is moving ahead with preliminary design work on the project and investing $15 million in a comprehensive environmental assessment.

The trains would move at speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour using a combination of existing track and new, dedicated rail corridors, cutting travel times between Toronto and Windsor from four hours to just over two.

Proposed stops on the new HSR line include Windsor, Chatham, London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph and Toronto, with a connection to Pearson International Airport.

Next steps include a request for bids for the design required to support the Environmental Assessment for the full length of the Toronto-Windsor corridor will be issued this fall.