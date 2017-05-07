Written by For The Love of Paws:
Nigella is a sweet 3 year old, 58 lbs, Collie. She is well behaved and knows her hand signals. She will sit and shake both paws and lie down with a bit of coxing. She is eager to please, and loves to play. Nigella does well with other dogs, a bit possessive with toys and food but she is correctable and learning. She is also crate and housetrained trained. Nigella will do well with children over the age of 10.!
More information on how to adopt from For The Love of Paws can be found on their website.
