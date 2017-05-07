Written by For The Love of Paws:

Nigella is a sweet 3 year old, 58 lbs, Collie. She is well behaved and knows her hand signals. She will sit and shake both paws and lie down with a bit of coxing. She is eager to please, and loves to play. Nigella does well with other dogs, a bit possessive with toys and food but she is correctable and learning. She is also crate and housetrained trained. Nigella will do well with children over the age of 10.!