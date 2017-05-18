The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding Memorial Cup fans that they can expect a smoke-free experience on WFCU Centre property in all locations outside of the designated smoking area.

The city, Health Unit, and Memorial Cup staff and volunteers will be working together to educate attendees on the regulations and direct them to designated areas as needed.

They say that even with the number of visitors coming from out-of-town and the number of local attendees expected to attend this event, organizers do not expect any issues with fans violating the Bylaw.

“We have been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to educate residents about the smoking Bylaw since it passed in November. This event represents the first large-scale event in the spring and summer months and we feel that it is an important opportunity to put our best foot forward by educating residents and visitors on the progress we’ve made in protecting the health of our community,” said City of Windsor Corporate Leader for Parks, Recreation & Culture and Facilities, Jan Wilson.

Eric Nadalin, Manager of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention at the Health Unit, also expressed the importance of getting the word out, “Public education is a critical tool to ensure compliance with these types of regulations. The City of Windsor took a great step forward in protecting the health of residents in passing this Bylaw and we look forward to continuing our work with them to ensure this event is safe and healthy for all who attend.”