Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield says that he is optimistic that his Private Member’s Bill to help reopen the Canadian Club Heritage Brand Center will pass a critical vote Thursday afternoon in the Ontario legislature.

The NDP bill would allow the owners of the Canadian Club brand to sell their whisky at the Heritage Brand Center. Not being able to do that was one of the reasons given by the foreign owners, Beam Suntory, for closing the historic building at the end of March.

Beam Suntory’s Chair and CEO has written Hatfield stating, “The City of Windsor has already made meaningful proposals to support a future for the Heritage Center. We appreciate your personal leadership and hope the Province of Ontario will also do its part to promote a favorable outcome for this iconic part of Windsor’s heritage. Without this change, I am advised that the economics would be unlikely to justify reopening the Center.”