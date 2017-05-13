Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is holding an Electronic Waste and Small Appliance Recycling events this Saturday, May 13th, 2017.

Residents of Windsor-Essex County are invited to bring their unwanted, outdated and obsolete electronics and small appliances to the Sobeys in Amherstburg.

Residents can recycle devices such as computers and peripherals, laptops, monitors, keyboards, copiers, VCRs, DVD players, printer/fax machines, phones, cell phones, pagers, radios, televisions, microwaves, toasters, can openers and toaster/convection ovens.

The day runs from 10am to 3pm.