Partly CloudyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Partly CloudySat
21 °C
69 °F		Mostly CloudySun
19 °C
66 °F		ClearMon
19 °C
67 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday May 13th, 2017

Posted at 8:33am

County News
Print Friendly

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is holding an Electronic Waste and Small Appliance Recycling events this Saturday, May 13th, 2017.

Residents of Windsor-Essex County are invited to bring their unwanted, outdated and obsolete electronics and small appliances to the Sobeys in Amherstburg.

Residents can recycle devices such as computers and peripherals, laptops, monitors, keyboards, copiers, VCRs, DVD players, printer/fax machines, phones, cell phones, pagers, radios, televisions, microwaves, toasters, can openers and toaster/convection ovens.

The day runs from 10am to 3pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.