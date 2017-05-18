Partly CloudyNow
Thursday May 18th, 2017

Posted at 2:38pm

City News
Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca

The Great Canadian Flag is set to rise over Windsor this Saturday, May 20th at the City of Windsor’s Birthday Celebration.

The flag pole, installed on Friday, May 12th, is 150 feet in height, and on Saturday the 60 by 30 foot flag will be flown at the top of the pole.

“We raise our flag—a flag for all of us in our grand community. We celebrate our country and our city and the beauty of where we live, work and play,” stated Peter Hrastovec, Great Canadian Flag Project Team Chair.

The flag raising takes place at 10:45am.

