Grade School Students To Ride VIA Train To The WFCU Centre For Memorial Cup

For years VIA Rail trains have passed by the WFCU Centre multiple times a day, but while the Memorial Cup the train will actually stop there as part of a VIA Rail Safety Train program and Education Expo.

Approximately 2,350 students in grades 5 and 6 will ride the train from the VIA Rail station on Walker Road from May 23rd to May 25th. They’ll learn the importance of rail safety during their journey before disembarking onto a specially built platform at the WFCU Centre.

Students will tour 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup displays in the Community Rinks including Military Zones, CHL Education program and Hockey Hall of Fame displays. They will also demonstrate their hockey skills in the Mopar Family Zone.

The Locomotive Engineer that will be driving the VIA Rail Safety Train is no stranger to hockey. Fred Boimistruck won back-to-back Memorial Cups with the Cornwall Royals including in 1980-81, the last time the CHL Championship was held in Windsor.

Boimistruck, selected 43rd overall in the 1980 NHL Entry Draft, has worked with Via Rail since 2000.

The first VIA Rail Safety Train leaves at 9:30am on Tuesday May 23rd.

