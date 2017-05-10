OvercastNow
Wednesday May 10th, 2017

Posted at 10:39am

City News
The number of students graduating from Catholic secondary schools in Windsor-Essex has jumped since last year and continues to exceed the provincial average, according to data released Monday by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

In 2016, a total of 89.3% of students graduated from high school within five years. That is up from 89% in 2015. In addition, 84% managed to complete their diploma within four years, up from 82% last year.

Provincially, 86.5% of all students graduate within five years, up from 85.5%, while 79.6% graduate within four years, up from 78.3%.

“Graduating from high school is an extremely important milestone for students,” said Board Chair Barbara Holland, “and it plays a critical role in their future outcomes. With our focus on innovative programming, we’re ensuring that we’re graduating students who are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today’s job market so they can live purposeful, meaningful lives.”

 

