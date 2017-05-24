Legendary rock star and co-founder of KISS, Gene Simmons & His Band on their first ever solo tour, perform on The Colosseum stage on Friday, August 25th at 9 pm.

Simmons changed the world of rock music as the bassist and singer of legendary rock band, KISS. Their over-the-top live performances and unforgettable stage makeup helped them pave the way to being one of rock’s most influential bands.

Hear all of your favourite KISS hits performed by Simmons and His Band including “Rock and Roll All Nite”, “Detroit Rock City” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” as well as classic covers and Simmons’ original solo songs “Radioactive”, “Living in Sin” and “See You Tonight”.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale on at noon on Saturday, June 3rd.