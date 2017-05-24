RainNow
15 °C
59 °F
RainThu
16 °C
61 °F		OvercastFri
22 °C
71 °F		ClearSat
24 °C
75 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday May 24th, 2017

Posted at 7:42pm

Entertainment
Print Friendly

Legendary rock star and co-founder of KISS, Gene Simmons & His Band on their first ever solo tour, perform on The Colosseum stage on Friday, August 25th at 9 pm.

Simmons changed the world of rock music as the bassist and singer of legendary rock band, KISS. Their over-the-top live performances and unforgettable stage makeup helped them pave the way to being one of rock’s most influential bands.

Hear all of your favourite KISS hits performed by Simmons and His Band including “Rock and Roll All Nite”, “Detroit Rock City” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” as well as classic covers and Simmons’ original solo songs “Radioactive”, “Living in Sin” and “See You Tonight”.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale on at noon on Saturday, June 3rd.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.