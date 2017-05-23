OvercastNow
Tuesday May 23rd, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

Leamington
The future of five public schools in Lemaington will be discussed at a meeting Wednesday evening.

The five schools are Gore Hill, Margaret D. Bennie, Mill Street, Mt. Carmel-Blytheswood, and Queen Elizabeth.

The Board of Trustees will receive the recommendations of administration at a special public meeting on Wednesday, May 24th, beginning at 7pm at the Board auditorium. Public input is also welcome at that time.

The recommendations can be found here.

Trustees will then make a final determination at a public meeting on Thursday, June 8th at Leamington District Secondary School. That will begin at 8:30pm.

