Changes are coming to three public schools in East Windsor.

A review of Eastwood, Forest Glade, and Parkview has reached the concluding phases.

Board Trustees will receive the recommendations of administration at a special public meeting on Wednesday, May 24th, beginning at 6pm at the Board auditorium. Public input is also welcome at that time.

Trustees will then make a final determination at a public meeting on Thursday, June 8th also in the Board auditorium, beginning at 6pm.