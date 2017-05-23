OvercastNow
22 °C
72 °F
Mostly CloudyTue
23 °C
73 °F		RainWed
21 °C
69 °F		Chance of RainThu
17 °C
63 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday May 23rd, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

City News
Print Friendly

Changes are coming to three public schools in East Windsor.

A review of Eastwood, Forest Glade, and Parkview has reached the concluding phases.

Board  Trustees will receive the recommendations of administration at a special public meeting on Wednesday, May 24th, beginning at 6pm at the Board auditorium.  Public input is also welcome at that time.

Trustees will then make a final determination at a public meeting on Thursday, June 8th also in the Board auditorium, beginning at 6pm.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.