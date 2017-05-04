As Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2 rockets into theatres, comic retailers are thanking fans.

On Saturday, May 6, comic book stores across North America will celebrate Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) once again. With major publishers providing over 50 free titles, shops are using the opportunity to bring people in and save them some cash.

Continuing the 15 year tradition, three local businesses will be joining in the fun.

Between 10am and 5pm, customers can choose a limit of three titles from Paper Heroes: Comic Book Lounge & Collectibles’ (2857 Howard Avenue) free selection. Besides that, a store-wide sale will see toys, statues, collectibles, artwork and t-shirts at 30% off, half-price back issues and 40% off all graphic novels.

Outside the building, a barbecue will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting the Fight Like Mason Foundation. A magic show by Dr. What (Paul Reaume) is scheduled and several superheroes such as Spider-Man, Batman and Captain America will be on hand.

When it comes to prizes, Paper Heroes has customers covered as well. Every purchase earns an entry into a Guardians Of The Galaxy prize pack, which includes an original piece of artwork by Phil Sawyer-Beaulieu, Rocket Raccoon XL Dorbz figure, Groot XL Dorbz figure Guardians Little Golden Book, Rocket and Groot decal and Guardians of the Galaxy patch.

That isn’t the only movie-themed merchandise comic book fans can win however.

“FCBD is also the last day to purchase tickets to win a 1/4 scale Neca Deadpool figure,” said store owner, Scott St. Amour. “It retails for $174.99. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.”

Moving downtown, Rogues Gallery Comics (327 Chatham Street West) has a lot planned too. Open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and using the location to their advantage, the store is teaming with several businesses.

“This year we’re teaming up with Adventure Bay Family Water Park (401 Pitt Street West,) Chimczuk Museum (254 Pitt Street West) and the Art Gallery of Windsor (401 Riverside Drive East,)” said owner, Shawn Cousineau. “So you know how you can come here and get free comic books that day, with a limit of three? I have given comics to those three places that we’re not carrying. You have to go to those three places to get a different comic at each one. On top of that, the museum that day is going to be free, as well as having balloon animals and magic lessons there for the full day.”

Free admission will also be available at the Art Gallery on Saturday, along with 2-for-1 passes for families going to Adventure Bay. The comics available at different locations include Captain Canuck at the museum, Spongebob Squarepants at Adventure Bay and the defense league at the art gallery — the latter title is about people paying artists who may not have gotten the royalties they deserved back in the day.

Outside Rogues Gallery, Tim Hortons will have free coffee, hot chocolate and timbits for those in line: George Rizok will also be drawing caricatures of people waiting to get inside. Sweet Revenge Bake SHop is selling cupcakes for $1 and Those wanting a fourth FCBD title can pay the same amount. These sales will all benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

With so much going on, it’s almost hard to remember they’ll have an all-day sale.

“Inside of the shop we have a bunch of things,” said Cousineau. “All regular-priced Pop figures, which are typically $13, will be $8 that day. All the $10 Pops upstairs will be $5. All the Hero Clicks upstairs will be a quarter. All my statues will be reduced in price. Half off back issues, trade paperbacks, apparel, toys and games. All comic book cover variants will be $2 a piece.”

Any $1 comic upstairs will be half-off or customers can fill an entire long box for $100. Those coming to the store in a costume will also be entered to win a copy of every free comic. No matter how elaborate, everyone will have the same chance to earn the prize.

Last but not least, Border City Comics (4449 Tecumseh Road East) has plenty to entice customers from across the county. The longest running comic shop in Windsor will feature 55% off graphic novels and trade paperbacks, $0.50 box back issues and new release shelf comics for $1.

Door prizes will be awarded along with a raffle to be held: First prize is a Batman Black & White statue by Alex Ross, second is a $50 gift certificate and third is a copy of every 2017 FCBD title. Proceeds will benefit the Windsor/Essex Humane Society>/a> in honour of their fallen mascot, Dino The Wonder Dog. People can also bring in a towel or blanket for the organization to get an extra FCBD comic.

Free Tim Hortons coffee, donuts, pop and water will be available in addition to face painting. Cosplayers are also welcome to join in the day’s festivities.

Beginning in 2002, the event has always taken place on the first Saturday of May, except for a detour to July in 2004. Retailer/comic book columnist Joe Field pitched the idea and the original event capitalized on attention for Spider-Man’s first film. Some of this year’s big titles include Marvel’s Secret Empire, All-New Guardians Of The Galaxy #1, IDW Publishing’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Prelude To Dimension X, Titan Comics’ Doctor Who and DC Comics’ Wonder Woman: Special Edition #1.

Although comics are free to customers, retailers must pay for each copy. As a result, many fans encourage people grabbing a free title to show their appreciation by spending some cash.

Either way, it’s recommended that anyone wanting a good selection shows up early.

“We’re expecting somewhere between 600 and 1000 people,” said Cousineau. “I believe we didn’t hit 1000 last year, but we came real close.”