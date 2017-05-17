The Salvation Army has announced that the Keynote Speaker for their 3rd annual ‘Hope in the City’ luncheon is former Lions Quarterback Eric Hipple.

After losing his 15-year-old son to suicide in 2000, Hipple has devoted his life to building awareness and breaking down the stigma surrounding depressive illnesses. Hipple travels the country and gives speeches to High Schools, Youth Groups, U.S. Military and Corporations on suicide prevention and Mental Illness. His book “Real Men Do Cry” received a publisher Presidential Award. Hipple currently serves as Outreach Specialist for Eisenhower Center’s “After the Impact” program, a neuro-cognitive behavioral residential treatment facility serving military veterans and former NFL players.

“Unfortunately, Eric’s story is one that’s become more common in our society today,” says Major Pat Phinney, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations. “As an organization that offers mental health supports, we have a responsibility to help prevent these tragedies from happening to other families. Having Eric speak at our Hope in the City luncheon is another step toward doing just that.”

The 3rd annual Hope in the City luncheon will be held Monday, November 13th, 2017 at the Giovanni Caboto Club. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.hopeinthecitywindsor.ca.