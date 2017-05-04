The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for portions of Leamington.

They say that due to continuing winds out of the northeast flooding is occurring within the Cotterie Park Road area. In the affected area, portions of the traveled road surface and private lands are covered with water.

Flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves may also impact other shoreline areas throughout the night along the east shoreline of the Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park as the winds continue to blow from the northeast.