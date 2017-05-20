OvercastNow
Saturday May 20th, 2017

Posted at 5:09pm

Leamington
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for portions of Leamington.

They say that due to continuing winds from the east flooding is occurring within the Cotterie Park Road area.

In the affected area, portions of the traveled road surface and private lands are covered with water. Flooding, shoreline erosion, and damaging waves may also impact other shoreline areas throughout the night along the east shoreline Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park as the winds continue to blow from the east.

