The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for portions of Leamington.

They say that continuing winds out of the west and southwest blowing at 40 kph and gusting to 60 kph, flooding is occurring along portions of Robson Road and Point Pelee Drive.

In the affected areas, portions of the traveled road surface and private lands are covered with water.

The ongoing southwesterly winds are pushing lake water out of the western basin of Lake Erie which is lowering the water level in the western basin and should reduce the amount of overtopping waves as the day proceeds.